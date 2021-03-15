Giolito will start on Opening Day against the Angels, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.
He has a 1.00 ERA, 0.56 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in nine innings this spring. Dylan Bundy has been confirmed as the Angels' starter in what should be an exciting Opening Day matchup.
