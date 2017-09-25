White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Gets third win with seven strong innings
Giolito (3-3) allowed just one run on five hits while striking out five without a walk over seven strong innings to pick up the win over Kansas City on Sunday.
Giolito's only blemish was a third-inning solo homer by Lorenzo Cain, as the 23-year-old righty cruised to an 8-1 win while staying under the 100-pitch mark at 98. Despite decreased fastball velocity due to fatigue, Giolito has confounded opposing offenses since being called up to Chicago with quality starts in five of seven outings. He's scheduled to take the mound for the final time this season Friday in Cleveland.
