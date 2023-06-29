Giolito (6-5) allowed four runs on six hits and struck out nine without walking a batter over seven innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Angels.

Giolito faded a bit late, allowing solo home runs to Brandon Drury and Hunter Renfroe in the seventh inning. Over five starts in June, Giolito allowed 11 runs (eight earned) across 31 innings, making this his best month of the season so far. He's at a 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 108:29 K:BB over 99.1 innings through 17 starts this season. Giolito's first outing in July is projected to be a home start versus the Blue Jays.