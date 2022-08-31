Giolito (8-10) gave up five earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings to take the loss in a 9-7 defeat against the Royals on Tuesday.

The long ball was Giolito's downfall in yet another frustrating performance for the struggling starter who was chased after giving up three home runs on 89 pitches. Despite tallying four wins in August, Giolito has an ERA of 5.68 this month. His 142 strikeouts in 128 innings so far in 2020 are solid, but not enough to make up for his inflated ratios. Giolito does have an xFIP of 3.65 so there is some hope that the veteran's numbers could normalize down the stretch. He is tentatively expected to make his next start against the Twins.