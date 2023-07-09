Giolito allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out five over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Sunday.

Giolito was able to limit the damage to a two-run home run by Willson Contreras in the fourth inning. Since the start of June, Giolito has posted five quality starts across seven outings but managed just two wins in that span. The right-hander finished the first half with a 3.45 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 117:34 K:BB through 112.1 innings through 19 starts. He'll likely face Atlanta on the road coming out of the All-Star break.