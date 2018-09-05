Giolito (10-10) gave up five runs (four earned) on four hits in 1.1 innings against the Tigers on Tuesday, striking out three and walking two while taking the loss.

Giolito pitched a scoreless first frame but was undone in the second inning, giving up four base hits -- including two run-scoring doubles -- and two walks before being lifted at 50 pitches (31 strikes). Giolito had been coming off four consecutive quality starts and had seen his ERA get down to 5.66 on the year (it had been at 7.19 by mid-June) before Tuesday's rough outing. The right-hander has a moderate 6.7 K/9 but also has the second-most walks (79) in the majors, resulting in a poor 1.44 WHIP even though he's allowed less than a hit per inning (8.3 H/9). His next start will be against the Royals in Kansas City.