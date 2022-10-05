Giolito (11-9) allowed two runs on two hits, two walks and two hit batsmen while striking out four over seven innings, earning the win over the Twins on Tuesday.

The right-hander threw 61 of 91 pitches for strikes in his final start of the season. He gave up the opening run on a sacrifice fly in the second inning and also yielded an RBI single in the sixth. Giolito finished with three quality starts in his last six outings, and this win snapped his six-start streak without a victory. He posted a 4.90 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 177:61 K:BB through 161.2 innings across 30 starts overall, taking a noticeable step back from the level he displayed over the three previous seasons.