Giolito (1-1) was chased early and picked up the loss Monday against the Red Sox. He allowed eight runs on seven hits and two walks over one-plus innings.

Giolito, who was pitching on five days rest instead of his customary four, was taken deep by leadoff batter Enrique Hernandez and three runs were in before he recorded his first out. Per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times, the ace did not have his best changeup, and the Red Sox sat on it. "It seemed like every time he made a mistake, we made him pay for it," said Hernandez, who homered off a changeup. He eventually left after giving up a home run and a walk to lead off the second. Giolito will look to shake off the poor outing when he faces Texas next Sunday, once again on five days rest.