Giolito (14-7) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out nine to pick up the loss against the Twins on Tuesday.

Giolito pitched well against an opponent that is familiar with him -- Minnesota tagged him for seven runs in loss July 25 -- but he got little support from his mates. This was his sixth straight quality start (2.25 ERA, 62 strikeouts, 40 innings) following a rough four-start stretch (7.06 ERA) that may have torpedoed the right-hander's season last year. He's become a more confident pitcher in 2019. Giolito dropped his season ERA to 3.20, fifth in the AL. His next assignment is on the road Sunday against the Braves.