Giolito (7-6) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out nine over 5.1 innings to earn the win in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Orioles.

Giolito needed 106 pitches to get 16 outs, but all of his pitches were working and he managed 16 swings-and-misses. He heads into the All-Star break at 7-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 10.8 K/9. While fellow starters Lance Lynn and Carlos Rodon take part in the midsummer classic, Giolito can rest up the next few days and could pitch the first game after the break, Friday at home against Houston.