Giolito allowed seven runs on 12 hits over four innings during Friday's loss to Pittsburgh. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

The White Sox's offense managed to continue battling back early, preventing Giolito from taking the loss. He got knocked around consistently all afternoon and gave up two homers, including a three-run blast by Bryan Reynolds in the fourth inning. Giolito has now given up nine runs in as many frames but has a solid 9:1 K:BB. He's lined up to take the mound in Minnesota next week.