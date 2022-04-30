Giolito (0-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings Friday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Angels.

Giolito struggled out of the gate Friday, coughing up a pair of solo homers to Taylor Ward and Shohei Ohtani in the first inning. He managed to settle in and toss four shutout frames before Anthony Rendon tagged him with a run-scoring double in the sixth. Giolito is now sporting a strong 22:6 K:BB with a 2.57 ERA through 14 innings on the year. He's projected to get a road start against the Cubs next week.