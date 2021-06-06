Giolito (5-5) took the loss Saturday against Detroit, surrendering four runs on seven hits while striking out nine across seven innings.

The right-hander was bit by the long ball Saturday, with all of his runs coming on a pair of homers from Eric Haase and another one from Miguel Cabrera. He was still able to persevere through seven innings on 103 pitches, racking up nine strikeouts along the way. He'll look to get back in the win column and shoot for his fourth victory in a five-outing stretch when he takes the ball in a rematch against the Tigers next Friday.