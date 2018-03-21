White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Has best spring outing Tuesday
Giolito allowed two hits and struck out four over 6.1 scoreless innings Tuesday against the Rangers.
This was the best of Giolito's four Cactus League starts and lowered his spring ERA to 2.04. The 23-year-old right-hander has allowed fewer than one baserunner per inning and is pegged to be the second starter, but could become the staff leader if (when) the White Sox trade James Shields. Even with Shields still on the roster, it would not be surprising to see Giolito emerge as the staff ace.
