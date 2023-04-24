The White Sox placed Giolito on the bereavement list Monday.
The transaction comes after Giolito took the loss in his start Sunday at Tropicana Field, where he worked seven innings against the Rays and struck out five while allowing four earned runs. The White Sox haven't indicated that Giolito will be away from the team for more than a few days, so he could still rejoin the squad before his next turn in the rotation comes up Friday versus the Rays, this time in Chicago. The White Sox activated reliever Joe Kelly (groin) from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.
