Giolito (6-6) took the loss Sunday versus Detroit. He allowed six runs on 10 hits and a walk with five strikeouts in five innings.

The 10 hits were a season high for the right-hander, while the six runs were the second-highest total he's allowed this year. Sunday was also Giolito's shortest outing since May 9. The 26-year-old has a 4.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 116:31 K:BB across 98.2 innings this year. He'll look to limit the damage in his next start, which lines up as a favorable road matchup in Baltimore next weekend.