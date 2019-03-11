Giolito allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings Sunday against the Athletics.

Giolito was tested after giving up home runs in each of the first two innings, but he didn't unravel like he did last season. He got through the last 2.2 innings without incident. "I'm not stressing anymore with runners on base," Giolito told Madeline Kenney of the Chicago Sun-Times. "If I walk a guy - I walked three today - it's not eating at me like it would last year where I'm now thinking about something that happened in the past verses the next pitch. My focus is much more onto every single pitch, one at a time verses this inning is getting out of hand, things are getting out of hand." It's looking like Giolito will get plenty of opportunities to maintain his composure with runners on base. The right-hander's allowed 17 baserunners over 9.1 spring innings.