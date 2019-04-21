Giolito (hamstring) feels close to 100 percent and hopes to only miss one start, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like he could come off the injured list when first eligible, on April 28 against the Tigers. If he doesn't come back for that start, he would likely pitch in the following series against the Orioles. He has been throwing on the side but is waiting to be cleared to throw a full-effort bullpen session. Manny Banuelos has been confirmed to start Monday's game in Baltimore.