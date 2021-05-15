Giolito (2-4) took the loss in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Royals, giving up five runs on five hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out seven.
Homers by Michael Taylor in the second inning and Salvador Perez in the third accounted for all the damage off Giolito. It's the third time in the last five starts the right-hander has served up multiple homers, helping to push his ERA up to 4.97 despite a strong 50:18 K:BB through 41.2 innings.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Tosses five innings in win•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Gets no help in loss•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Fades late in loss•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Set for Tuesday start•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Bumped from Sunday's start•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Gone early in blowout loss•