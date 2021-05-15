Giolito (2-4) took the loss in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Royals, giving up five runs on five hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

Homers by Michael Taylor in the second inning and Salvador Perez in the third accounted for all the damage off Giolito. It's the third time in the last five starts the right-hander has served up multiple homers, helping to push his ERA up to 4.97 despite a strong 50:18 K:BB through 41.2 innings.