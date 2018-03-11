White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Impressive in third spring start
Giolito allowed a run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight over four-plus innings in Saturday's start against the Cubs.
Giolito mixed in all of his pitches and fanned the first four batters he faced, running his pitch count to 70 before departing. He's allowed just two runs over nine spring innings. Giolito will be at the front end of the White Sox's rotation when the season kicks off later this month.
