Giolito (4-7) allowed four runs on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts over five innings to take the loss Monday against Cleveland.

Giolito actually threw more balls (47) than strikes (46) and finally paid for his inability to hit the strike zone as the floodgates opened in a three-run fourth inning. This start marked the seventh time in just 13 starts that Giolito walked more batters than he struck out. No matter how good his stuff is, that won't cut it in the show. He'll take a 7.09 ERA into his next start Saturday against Detroit.