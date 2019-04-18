White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Lands on IL with hamstring strain
The White Sox placed Giolito on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left hamstring strain.
Giolito was enjoying a strong start Wednesday against the Royals before he experienced tightness in his hamstring in the third inning, resulting in him being pulled from the contest. After Giolito was evaluated by team trainers following his departure, it was quickly determined that he would need at least a week and a half off to heal up. The White Sox have yet to name a replacement in the rotation for Giolito, but long reliever Manny Banuelos or the recently recalled Carson Fulmer could be two of the top options to fill the void. Giolito's next turn will fall Monday in Baltimore.
