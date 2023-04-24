Giolito (1-2) took the loss against the Rays Sunday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out five.

Giolito was shaky early in his start. He surrendered three runs in the second inning, including a two-run blast from Luke Raley, and then allowed a solo shot to Harold Ramirez the following frame to give the Rays a 4-0 lead. Following the Ramirez home run, Giolito went on to retire 13 of the next 14 batters he faced and put up his longest start of season thus far. The 28-year-old now sits at a 4.50 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and a 28:6 K:BB over 28 innings. His strikeout numbers have taken a dip to start the year but he's also been limiting his walks. He's projected to face the Rays again in Chicago next weekend.