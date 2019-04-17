White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Lifted with hamstring tightness
Giolito was removed from Wednesday's game against the Royals due to left hamstring tightness.
Giolito suffered the injury during the third inning Wednesday and was ultimately removed after talking with a trainer and firing a few test pitches. The right-hander will likely be further evaluated in the coming days, but the fact that the White Sox are listing him as day-to-day suggests he may not be forced to miss his next turn through the rotation. Giolito was locked in prior to exiting, racking up five strikeouts through 2.2 hitless innings.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Exits with apparent injury•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Wins despite tough outing•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Back to old form•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Carries no-no into seventh in win•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: To pitch in No. 3 spot•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: No relief Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...