Giolito was removed from Wednesday's game against the Royals due to left hamstring tightness.

Giolito suffered the injury during the third inning Wednesday and was ultimately removed after talking with a trainer and firing a few test pitches. The right-hander will likely be further evaluated in the coming days, but the fact that the White Sox are listing him as day-to-day suggests he may not be forced to miss his next turn through the rotation. Giolito was locked in prior to exiting, racking up five strikeouts through 2.2 hitless innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories