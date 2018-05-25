Giolito (3-5) allowed seven earned runs on six hits and three walks across 1.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Orioles.

Nothing went right for Giolito as he struggled to find the strike zone throughout his short start and was ultimately pulled after allowing back-to-back home runs to Adam Jones and Trey Mancini. Control has been a major issue for him all season, and after Thursday's start he is now allowing 6.8 BB/9. After a horrendous start to the season, Giolito had put together two decent starts prior to this disaster, so he'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is likely to come against the Indians on Tuesday.