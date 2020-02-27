Play

Giolito (chest) completed his third bullpen session of the spring Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Giolito came out of the workout feeling positive about his health and said he expects his next throwing session to be a live batting practice session. If Giolito experiences no issues while facing hitters, he could advance to pitching in a simulated game or Cactus League game, likely at some point during the upcoming week. Coming off a breakout 2019 campaign, Giolito still looks like he'll have enough time to prove his health this spring and keep himself in line for the White Sox's Opening Day starting assignment.

More News
Our Latest Stories