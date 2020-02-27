White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Live batting practice on tap
Giolito (chest) completed his third bullpen session of the spring Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Giolito came out of the workout feeling positive about his health and said he expects his next throwing session to be a live batting practice session. If Giolito experiences no issues while facing hitters, he could advance to pitching in a simulated game or Cactus League game, likely at some point during the upcoming week. Coming off a breakout 2019 campaign, Giolito still looks like he'll have enough time to prove his health this spring and keep himself in line for the White Sox's Opening Day starting assignment.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Does more in second bullpen•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: On track after bullpen session•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Gearing up for bullpen session•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Not concerned about rib issue•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Dealing with rib cage strain•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Placed on injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP Review: 12 overrated players
If you're paying up for power bats, you're doing it wrong. Scott White reveals some of the...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Ranking bounce-back candidates
Looking deeper at track records can reveal big potential Fantasy value for players like these...