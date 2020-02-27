Giolito (chest) completed his third bullpen session of the spring Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Giolito came out of the workout feeling positive about his health and said he expects his next throwing session to be a live batting practice session. If Giolito experiences no issues while facing hitters, he could advance to pitching in a simulated game or Cactus League game, likely at some point during the upcoming week. Coming off a breakout 2019 campaign, Giolito still looks like he'll have enough time to prove his health this spring and keep himself in line for the White Sox's Opening Day starting assignment.