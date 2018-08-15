Giolito (8-9) gave up three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings Tuesday against the Tigers. He logged the win.

He now has five quality starts over his last seven, but gave up 12 runs over 9.1 innings in the other two outings, keeping his ERA north of 6.00 (6.15). Giolito took advantage of a prime matchup in this one, as the Tigers have been the worst offense in baseball against right-handed pitching (62 wRC+) since June 1. He lines up for a favorable two-step next week, going to Minnesota on Monday and then to Detroit to face this same Tigers team next weekend.