Giolito (3-1) earned the win Wednesday after he tossed six innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and four walks while striking out seven versus the Red Sox.

Giolito surrendered his only run in the first inning after three straight reached with two outs in the frame, finishing his start with five scoreless innings. The right-hander logged his third quality start of the season while he also ended a four-game streak of giving up at least one home run. Since returning from the COVID-19 injured list May 18, he has given up three runs while striking out 14 over 11 frames in two outings. Giolito now owns a 2.63 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 51 punchouts over 37.2 innings in seven starts this season.