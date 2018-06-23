Giolito (5-7) earned the win in the second game of Friday's doubleheader, going seven innings while allowing four runs, seven hits and two walks. He struck out eight.

The K column makes this look a bit nicer for fantasy purposes, and Giolito overall looked sharper than usual, especially with 69 strikes in 100 pitches and completing seven innings for the first time this season. The righty has fanned 15 in his last two starts (12.1 innings), but he's faced Detroit and Oakland in those and still allowed nine runs across that pair. The 23-year-old still has work to do but might eventually develop into a more valuable fantasy arm as the season wears on. He's expected to toe the rubber next against the Twins on Thursday.