Giolito (illness) rejoined the White Sox in Kansas City on Tuesday and is expected to come off the COVID-19 injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

When asked Monday about his rotation plans for this week, manager Tony La Russa left the door open for Giolito to start one half of Tuesday's doubleheader, but the White Sox will instead opt to give the right-hander an additional day of rest before working him back into the mix. Since Giolito was first placed on the IL on Friday and didn't require an extended period to clear COVID-19-related protocols, he shouldn't face any major restrictions with his pitch count if he is in fact activated ahead of Wednesday's contest. Over his first five starts of the 2022 season, Giolito has posted a 2.70 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 37:9 K:BB across 26.2 innings.