Giolito (10-12) allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over 6.2 innings, taking the loss to the Cubs on Saturday.

Giolito probably deserved a better fate, but left fielder Ryan LaMarre misjudged a liner that helped extend the Cubs' three-run fifth inning. The 24-year-old right-hander has gone five starts without a win, giving up 20 runs, 27 hits, 11 walks and four home runs over 27.1 innings. His final start of the season is expected to be part of a doubleheader Friday against the Twins.