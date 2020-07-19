Giolito allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings in Saturday's intrasquad game, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This was Giolito's final appearance in summer camp before he's expected to start Opening Day, July 24, against the Twins. White Sox manager Rick Renteria has not made it official that Giolito will start the opener, but it would be a shock if he doesn't.