Giolito struck out over one inning in Friday's spring game against the Cubs, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Giolito, who was brought along slowly this spring due to a strained chest muscle, threw 15 pitches in his spring debut. He should get another three starts and is lining up nicely as the Opening Day starter March 26 at home against the Royals.

