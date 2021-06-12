Giolito allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out nine over six innings in a no-decision Friday in a 5-4 extra-inning win over Detroit.
Giolito was in line for the win, but closer Liam Hendriks coughed up a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was the fourth quality start over the last five appearances of Giolito, who has a 2.38 ERA and 0.88 WHIP during that run. The right-hander is in line to next start Wednesday at home against Tampa Bay.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Handed loss Saturday•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Fans 12 in win•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Turns in another strong effort•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Whiffs 11 in eight frames•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Hurt by long ball Friday•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Tosses five innings in win•