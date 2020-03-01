Giolito (chest) could make his Cactus League debut later this week, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Giolito has been recovering from a strained muscle in his rib cage area in the early parts of spring training, but his return to game action appears to be on the horizon. The 25-year-old has thrown live batting practice and multiple bullpen sessions, so he appears clear of any significant hurdles for his spring training debut.