White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Nearing spring debut
Giolito (chest) could make his Cactus League debut later this week, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Giolito has been recovering from a strained muscle in his rib cage area in the early parts of spring training, but his return to game action appears to be on the horizon. The 25-year-old has thrown live batting practice and multiple bullpen sessions, so he appears clear of any significant hurdles for his spring training debut.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Live batting practice on tap•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Does more in second bullpen•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: On track after bullpen session•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Gearing up for bullpen session•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Not concerned about rib issue•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Dealing with rib cage strain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.