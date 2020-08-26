Giolito's next start will come Monday against the Twins, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
He could have pitched Sunday against the Royals on normal rest, but after throwing 101 pitches in Tuesday's no hitter against Pittsburgh and with the division rival Twins on tap next week, the White Sox will push him back a day. Giolito will now line up for two starts next week. Sunday's starter is to be determined.
