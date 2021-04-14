Giolito tossed seven scoreless innings against Cleveland on Tuesday, but he did not factor in the decision. The right-hander allowed three runs and two walks while striking out eight.

Giolito matched reigning AL Cy Young award winner Shane Bieber in putting up goose eggs for seven frames before departing with a runner aboard in the eighth. The White Sox ace threw 75 of his 107 pitches for strikes and allowed only one extra-base hit while striking out eight. Giolito has posted a 2.55 ERA across his first three starts while registering a 26:5 K:BB across 17.2 innings. He'll head to Boston to take on the Red Sox on Sunday for his next scheduled start.