White Sox's Lucas Giolito: No-decision in return
Giolito threw five innings in a no-decision against the Red Sox on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out seven and walking two as the White Sox won 6-4.
The right-hander made it through five frames in his first start after his activation from the injured list from a hamstring injury, throwing 98 pitches before exiting the contest and settling for a no-decision. He'll carry a 5.44 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP through 23.2 innings into his next start, which will see him take on the Indians in a Tuesday road matchup.
