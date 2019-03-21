White Sox's Lucas Giolito: No relief Wednesday
Giolito threw four relief innings Wednesday, giving up seven runs on eight hits, including two home runs, and two walks over four innings against the Diamondbacks.
Giolito threw out of the bullpen as it was his day to throw, but the White Sox let Ervin Santana open the game. Giolito has been hit hard in all five of his Cactus League outings, posting an 8.84 ERA and 1.91 WHIP over 18.1 innings.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Pleased with curve•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Hit hard, stays positive•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Builds pitch count•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Works two innings•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Alters mechanics•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Participates in neurofeedback•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...
-
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...
-
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...
-
Best values at closer
Trying to figure out which closers to draft? Paul Mammino looks for the best values based on...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...