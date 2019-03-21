Giolito threw four relief innings Wednesday, giving up seven runs on eight hits, including two home runs, and two walks over four innings against the Diamondbacks.

Giolito threw out of the bullpen as it was his day to throw, but the White Sox let Ervin Santana open the game. Giolito has been hit hard in all five of his Cactus League outings, posting an 8.84 ERA and 1.91 WHIP over 18.1 innings.