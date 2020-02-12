White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Not concerned about rib issue
Giolito is "zero percent" concerned about his rib-cage strain and threw from 120 feet without issues Wednesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Giolito is expected to miss the first few spring training games due to the issue, but it doesn't appear as though his regular season will be at all threatened. The 25-year-old will be looking to build upon a breakout 2019 campaign which saw him slash his ERA from 6.13 to 3.41.
