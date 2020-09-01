Giolito allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out eight over five innings in a no-decision against the Twins on Monday.

Giolito was less sharp Monday, working on an extra day of rest, following his no-hitter last Tuesday. The five innings were a grind for the right-hander, who needed 94 pitches to get 15 outs, but he was picked up by one of the league's most prolific offenses. Over his last three starts, Giolito has allowed two earned runs while fanning 34 over 21 innings. His next start comes Saturday on the road against the Royals.