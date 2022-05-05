Giolito (1-1) tossed 5.2 innings against the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 10 to earn the win.

Giolito was stung by the long ball -- two of the three hits he allowed left the park -- but the right-hander was otherwise impressive in picking up his first victory of the campaign. The veteran hurler induced 16 swinging strikes en route to a season-best 10 punchouts and fell one out shy of his second straight quality start. Despite the fact that this was his first victory, Giolito has pitched well thus far, registering a 3.20 ERA and 32:8 K:BB across 19.2 innings. He's next projected to face the Guardians at home early next week.