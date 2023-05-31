Giolito (4-4) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over five innings against the Angels. He struck out five.

Giolito struggled to keep the ball in the park Tuesday, giving up a leadoff homer to Taylor Ward in the first inning, then serving up a long ball to Shohei Ohtani in the fourth. Giolito's issue with power has plagued him as of late, with Tuesday's contest marking his sixth straight start allowing a homer while moving his total home runs allowed to nine over his last eight appearances. Through 68.1 innings, Giolito owns a 4.08 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 9.09 K/9 and is tentatively scheduled to face the Yankees in New York for his next start.