Play

Giolito (chest) said he felt "100 percent" after completing a bullpen session Saturday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander is off to a late start in spring training due to a strained chest muscle, but he was able to mix in his off-speed pitches with no issues Saturday. Giolito never expressed any concern about his potential availability for Opening Day, and live batting practice could be up next this week following the successful bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories