Giolito was able to overcome lower-than normal fastball velocity with a stellar changeup in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Astros, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Giolito has thrown a season-high 167 innings this season, so reduced fastball velocity is to be expected. He overcame that with a changeup he threw 18 times with 11 going for strikes. "The changeup was a good pitch for me aside from a few I left up in the zone," Giolito said. "I had a lot of confidence in it and that was probably the offspeed pitch I was most comfortable going to in situations." This was another test for the young pitcher, being able to squelch a dangerous lineup without his best stuff. He's thrown four quality starts in six outings since his callup to Chicago and has been a much better this season than during his introduction to MLB in 2016 while with the Nationals.