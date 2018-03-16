Giolito allowed two runs on five hits and struck out four over 5.1 innings Thursday against the Angels.

Giolito, who became the first White Sox starter to get into the sixth inning, got off to a slow start, when he allowed a triple and a home run in the first inning. He then proceeded to shut down the Angels. "Came out in the first inning [and] I did not have the -- I guess you'd say -- intensity that I should have had from the get-go," Giolito told Richard Justice of MLB.com. "For me, it's important to come out of the gate firing, and I came out in the first inning kind of like just feeling stuff out. You're not really going to have success like that. Unfortunately, it took a triple and a home run to really start to get going." Manager Rick Renteria may have James Shields start Opening Day, but Giolito looks like the ace of the staff leading up to the regular season. The right-hander has allowed four earned runs and struck out 13 over 11.1 innings.