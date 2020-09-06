Giolito (4-2) allowed three runs on five hits (one home run) and did not walk a batter. He struck out nine across six innings Saturday as he earned his fourth win of the season.

Giolito had a solid outing Saturday after he was roughed up in his previous start. The right-hander allowed a solo shot to Bubba Starling in the third and then was eventually replaced in the seventh after surrendering back-to-back hits to begin the frame. Giolito is currently second in the majors with 75 strikeouts as he has fanned at least eight batters in each of his last four starts. The 26-year-old is scheduled next to take the mound Saturday in what should be a favorable matchup with the Tigers.