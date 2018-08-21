White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Picks up ninth win
Giolito (9-9) gave up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six in six innings Monday against the Twins. He picked up the win.
He now has quality starts in six of his last eight outings, with a couple blowup starts mixed in. Giolito has lowered his ERA from 6.93 to 6.08 over that stretch, and while he is still a pretty risky play, he can be used in strategic spot starts against weaker lineups down the stretch. Such a matchup is on tap when he faces the Tigers in Detroit on Sunday.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Logs eighth win•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Rocked for seven runs in loss•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Early exit in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Another quality start•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Earns win in scoreless outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...