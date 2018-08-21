Giolito (9-9) gave up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six in six innings Monday against the Twins. He picked up the win.

He now has quality starts in six of his last eight outings, with a couple blowup starts mixed in. Giolito has lowered his ERA from 6.93 to 6.08 over that stretch, and while he is still a pretty risky play, he can be used in strategic spot starts against weaker lineups down the stretch. Such a matchup is on tap when he faces the Tigers in Detroit on Sunday.