Giolito (3-3) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk across six innings during a 5-1 win over the Royals. He struck out four.

Giolito tossed his sixth quality start of the year and picked up his third win Saturday. The veteran has finished at least six innings in eight straight starts and has allowed 15 runs on 38 hits with a 51:11 K:BB across 50.2 innings during that stretch. The right-hander will look to stay sharp in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for the opener of a three-game set in Detroit.