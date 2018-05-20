White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Picks up win in quality start Saturday
Giolito (3-4) recorded the win over the Rangers on Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks over six innings while striking out three.
The right-hander came through with his fourth quality start of the season despite throwing only 59 of 102 pitches for strikes and generating only four swinging strikes. Giolito's 6.42 ERA on the year remains ugly, but he does have a somewhat more respectable 4.91 ERA through four outings in May -- although it comes with a shaky 16:13 K:BB through 22 innings. He'll look to continue his gradual improvement Thursday at home against the Orioles.
